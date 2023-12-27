The Liga MX market is very active, some clubs, such as Cruz Azul, are showing more and better presence within it, while others have taken it more slowly, as América has done, somewhat natural taking into account that until Wednesday of last week, everyone within Coapa just entered the vacation period.
In America they are very clear that the signings are going to arrive, in reality the club does not want to make hasty decisions, because in Coapa they first want to define the exits and then be clear about which areas of the field, as well as how many places for those not born in Mexico they have. available. A long time ago, Jardine defined his discards and in 90min we told you that one of them was precisely Leo Suárez, who is already negotiating with another Liga MX team.
The Argentine winger who finished the semester on the bench knows that he is more outside than inside América, so Fernando Esquivel confirms that Suárez's entourage is in formal talks with the Necaxa people to be part of the 'rays' next tournament. Fentanes, a coach who knows Leo perfectly, is the one who asks for his signature and the Aguascalientes team would have sent a loan offer to the eagles, which the Coapa team has under consideration and it is expected that this week the champion of the Liga MX deliver an official response to the movement.
