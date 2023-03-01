On Friday we have a date at home! 🏟️

After the draw against cougarsthe helmsman commented: “This team is the one that represents me, these are the teams that represent me, these kinds of players who are at the forefront who have no doubts about what they are doing, of course we take risks, of course, but it’s because we wanted to win the game, one more, one less, the effort of the players is incredible so that represents me to go looking and leave the club positioned with this idea that you should not give up and go to the front, whoever you are in front”.

“The conclusion is bitter because the draws even if we are ten 84 minutes plus the discount included in the two periods with one less the game we could have won so the feeling is bad, bitter”he concluded.

On the other hand, one of the players who made a lot of noise about leaving the team in this transfer market was the Brazilian Rafael Cariocawho in the end remained, however, the condition he put in order to extend his relationship was revealed: three years or nothing, as indicated by his representative Fabio Santana.

Added to this, thanks to the arrival of the Brazilian Ricardo Ferretti to Blue Crossit is mentioned that the South American pivot would be in the interest of La Máquina, however, the representative admitted that the priority is the university team, although he shared that he is also wanted by clubs from Saudi Arabia and Brazil.

Forecast: Necaxa 1-1 Tigres