Next Friday, March 3, Tigres visits Necaxa at the victory stadium for Day 10 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, with the aim of returning to the path of victory.
The Rays come from having added a tie after being 1-1 against Queretaro in Aguascalientes. The Argentinian Damian Batallini overtook the home team, who were left with ten from minute 38 due to the expulsion of Heriberto Juradobut the Colombian Christian Rivera sealed the board. The Argentine’s pupils Andres Lillini They are in 14th position in the table with eight points.
On the other hand, the cats come from suffering a painful defeat before Chivas by score of 1-2. Gilberto Sepulveda and Ronaldo Cisneros scored for Los Guadalajara, while the Argentine Nico Ibanez discounted from the penalty mark. Those led by Marco Antonio “Chima” Ruiz they are third with 18 units.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Date: Friday, March 3
Location: Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes
Stadium: Victory
Schedule: 7:05 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 5:05 p.m. (Southern US time) and 8:05 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: to designate
Channel: izzy
Online streaming: izzy
NECAXA: 1 win
TIGERS: 1 win
TIES: 3 draws
NECAXA: EPGPE
TIGERS: PGEGG
Prior to the match, the statistics are not on the side of the hydrocálido coach, since since his foray into the bench for the Apertura 2020, lillini he has not been able to win tigers. To date, they have four draws and one defeat, so they will seek to change history this Friday on their own court.
After the draw against cougarsthe helmsman commented: “This team is the one that represents me, these are the teams that represent me, these kinds of players who are at the forefront who have no doubts about what they are doing, of course we take risks, of course, but it’s because we wanted to win the game, one more, one less, the effort of the players is incredible so that represents me to go looking and leave the club positioned with this idea that you should not give up and go to the front, whoever you are in front”.
“The conclusion is bitter because the draws even if we are ten 84 minutes plus the discount included in the two periods with one less the game we could have won so the feeling is bad, bitter”he concluded.
Goalie: Hugo Gonzalez
Defenses: Fabricio Formiliano, Juan Segovia, Alexis Peña, Agustin Oliveros
Midfielders: Jose Esquivel, Damian Batallini, Brayan Garnica
Forwards: Fernando Madrigal, Edgar Mendez, Maximiliano Silvera
Banking: Josecarlos Van Rankin, Vicente Poggi, Juan Domínguez, Rafael Ramírez, Edson Partida, Arath Moreno, José Ramírez, Ricardo Monreal, Rogelio Cortéz
Despite having mentioned that the board had confidence in Chima Ruiz to take the reins of the team until the end of the tournament, rumors have begun to sound about his possible replacement, being the Argentine Gerardo Martinoall due to the good relationship he has with the current president of the royal club, Mauricio Culebro.
On the other hand, one of the players who made a lot of noise about leaving the team in this transfer market was the Brazilian Rafael Cariocawho in the end remained, however, the condition he put in order to extend his relationship was revealed: three years or nothing, as indicated by his representative Fabio Santana.
Added to this, thanks to the arrival of the Brazilian Ricardo Ferretti to Blue Crossit is mentioned that the South American pivot would be in the interest of La Máquina, however, the representative admitted that the priority is the university team, although he shared that he is also wanted by clubs from Saudi Arabia and Brazil.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
Defenses: Samir Caetano, Diego Reyes, Jesus Garza, Jesus Angulo
Midfielders: Guido Pizarro, Rafael Carioca, Fernando Gorriarán
Forwards: Javier Aquino, Sebastián Córdova, Nico Ibáñez
Banking: Miguel Ortega, Luis Quiñones, Igor Lichnovsky, Diego Lainez, Juan Vigón, Vladimir Loroña, Eduardo Tercero, Kenneth Jaime, Leonel Prieto, Sebastián Fierro, Fernando González
He NecaxaDespite the shortness of its squad, it has improved a lot and has given battle to several teams, apart from that it can take advantage of the home factor, especially since tigers It does not look so powerful when it does not have the French André-Pierre Gignacas seen in front of Chivas. This could end up with both sets splitting units.
Forecast: Necaxa 1-1 Tigres
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Necaxa #Tigres #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply