This Friday, January 14, starts day 2 of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament, one of the commitments that day will be that of the Rayos de Necaxa receiving the Rayados de Monterrey at the Victoria Stadium.
On this occasion, both teams will seek to add their first three points, after a first week in which they could not obtain a win and were left to their fans.
When is? | Friday, January 14.
What time does it start? | 9:00 p.m. (Mexico City time).
Where? | Victoria Stadium; Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes.
TV channels | Azteca 7 and TUDN (Mexico); futboTV and TUDN USA (United States).
Streaming Online | aztecadeportes.com, Blim TV and TUDN live (Mexico); TUDN.com (United States).
The Rayos’ starting goalkeeper, Angel Malagón, received two games of suspension for insulting the referee in the match of day 1 against the Braves, the youth goalkeeper will not see action between dates 2 and 3 of the championship, so Hernándrez will be the owner in the following games.
Luis Romo He has already received the welcome from the group and joined the work together, so he could make his presentation with the regimonthian painting this day.
Necaxa Lineup (4-3-3) | Edgar Hernández; García, Quintana, Oliveros, Escoboza; Villalpando, González, Zendejas; Medina, Aguirre and Araos.
Monterrey Lineup (4-2-3-1) | Andrada: Aguirre, Montes, Moreno, Vegas; Kranevitter, González; Campbell, Meza, Vergara and Funes Mori.
The Rayos come from a painful loss at home against the Braves of Ciudad Juárez, while the Monterrey players come from a goalless draw against Gallos Blancos, the level shown by both has not changed compared to the previous tournament, so there may be a tie.
Necaxa 1-1 Monterrey.
