Next weekend the game between Rayos del Necaxa and Rayados de Monterrey will be played, in a match corresponding to the eighth date of the 2022 Opening Tournament.
The team led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich arrives motivated after beating Panzas Verdes del León 5-1, so they know that a victory against Aguascalientes, plus a sum of results, could leave them as leaders of the contest.
For their part, the Rayos beat Atlético San Luis as a visitor with a score of 2-1. This victory was enough for them to position themselves momentarily in fifth place with 12 units. The three points as locals would allow them to continue climbing steps in the general classification.
When?: friday august 12
Place: Aguascalientes
Stadium: Victory
Match time: 9:00 p.m.
Referee: to designate
You can enjoy the game through the signal of Afizzioandoswhile online coverage will be exclusive to PPV.
Monterey: 1 win
Necaxa: 1 win
Tie: 3 draws
Monterey: VEVVV
Necaxa: VDVVD
Goalie: Luis Cardenas
Defenses: Stefan Medina, Sebastian Vegas, Hector Moreno, Erick Aguirre
Media: Luis Romo, Celso Ortiz, Arturo Gonzalez, Maximiliano Meza
Forwards: Germán Berterame and Rogelio Funes Mori.
Goalie: Luis Malagon
Defenses: Jose Esquivel, Daniel Parra, Alexis Pena, Juan Segovia
Media: Fernando Madrigal, Angel Araos, Brayan Garnica, Brian Garcia
Forwards: Milton Gimenez and Facundo Batista.
Next Friday, coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich would be giving the fans a surprise, since he would be sending the goalkeeper to the substitutes’ bench Stephen Andrada. It must be remembered that the meta was in the dry dock for a considerable time, however, he already trained on par with his other teammates.
Although it is true that he would not go as a starter, since his place would be occupied by Luis Cárdenas, it is expected that he will be ready for the game on the ninth date when he returns to protect the three sticks of Rayados.
For his part, the coach of the Rayos del Necaxa, Jaime Lozanomentioned in an interview that they want to continue playing well to be ‘protagonists’, as detailed after the game where they beat the Tuneros.
“Very happy, every time you win the emotion is great, I will never be satisfied because there are things we could do better and for me this and life is about improving every day. We aspire to, more than playing well, it is playing well and being protagonist”, commented the former soccer player.
A close match between both teams is expected due to the good moment they are going through. Those from Aguascalientes will seek to impose local conditions to pressure the visit. For their part, the royals will seek to wet from the opening whistle and are expected to be aggressive in attack. Although, in the end, the two will end up sharing units.
Forecast: Necaxa 1-1 Monterrey.
