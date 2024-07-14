Necaxa and Monterrey will face each other midweek on Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 tournament. Los Rayos had some flashes of success during the last tournament and it seems that they will be a team to watch out for this semester. On the other hand, Rayados are coming off a grotesque performance against Cruz Azul and have left more doubts than certainties.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about the duel between Necaxa and Rayados: how and where to watch, date, time, probable lineups, prediction and news from the clubs.
City: Aguascalientes
Stadium: Victory
Date: Wednesday, July 17
Schedule: 21:05 in Mexico
In Mexico, the match can be followed live on TUDN and VIX Premium.
Rival
Result
Competence
Puebla
4-1 V
Opening 2024
Tigers
1-0 D
Opening 2024
Querétaro
1 (3) – 1 (2)
Closing 2024
Monterrey
2-5 D
Closing 2024
Tigers
2-5 D
Closing 2024
Rival
Result
Competence
Blue Cross
0-4 D
Opening 2024
Pachuca
0-1 V
Opening 2024
Blue Cross
1-2 V
Clausura 2024 Second Leg Semi-Final
Blue Cross
0-1 D
Clausura 2024 Semi-Final First Leg
Tigers
1-1
Quarterfinals Second Leg Clausura 2024
Monterrey will be the clear favorite to take the win in the middle of the week at the Estadio Victoria. The white and blue team has five consecutive victories against the Rayos with 16 goals scored and only four conceded.
The last time Necaxa defeated Monterrey was in the Apertura 2021 by a score of 0-1 at the Gigante de Acero.
The last time the Rayos beat Monterrey at the Estadio Victoria was in the 2019 Clausura by a score of 1-0.
Fernando Ortiz acknowledged that Cruz Azul was far superior to Monterrey on matchday 2 of the Apertura 2024.
“Honestly, and this is the reality, they outclassed us in every sense, from minute 0 to 95 the rival was superior, that is the reality, we will do self-criticism behind closed doors”
– Fernando Ortiz
Necaxa: E. Unsain; E. Martinez, A. Pena, A. Oliveros, A. Mayorga; F. Arce, A. Palavecino, J. Paradela; B. Garnica, R. Monreal, D. Cambindo.
Monterrey: E. Andrada, E. Aguirre, S. Medina, H. Moreno, S. Vegas; J. Corona, J. Rodriguez, S. Canales, M. Meza; G. Berterame, R. de la Rosa.
Although Monterrey is coming into this match on a downward spiral, ‘Tano’ Ortiz’s team will be the clear favorite to take home the three points for two reasons: they have a superior squad in terms of quality and the statistics are in their favor.
In the most recent duel between the two teams, Rayados won by a score of 2-5 at the Estadio Victoria. Will history repeat itself?
Necaxa 1-2 Monterrey
