Next Saturday, January 21, Cruz Azul visits Necaxa at the victory stadium for Matchday 3 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, with the aim of adding their first victory of the championship after adding a draw and a loss.
The Ray they have two defeats so far, because just this Monday they were overcome 2-1 by Lion in it Nou Camp, so they are at the bottom of the table with no units. the uruguayan Batista put the visit ahead just at minute 11, however, the Chilean Victor Davila and the Ecuadorian Angel Mena they came back, in a game that served as a farewell to Luis Montes.
Secondly, The Celestial Machine was defeated by striped in it Aztec stadium by a score of 2-3, losing at minute 53 to the Ecuadorian michael estrada for a red card. Uriel Antuna put the locals ahead at 28′, with the Argentine German Berterame appearing at 43′. Already at 51′, the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori got the flip though Berterame increased to 76′, while at 80′ he committed an own goal to give hope to the cement growers. Those of La Noria have a point.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Date: Saturday, January 21
Location: aguascalientes
Stadium: Victory
Schedule: 9:10 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 7:10 p.m. (Southern US time), 10:10 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: to designate
Channel: The Stars and TUDN
Online Streaming: www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
NECAXA: 1 win
BLUE CROSS: 3 wins
TIES: 1 draw
NECAXA: PPPEE
BLUE CROSS: PEPEG
After his second consecutive defeat, the Argentine coach Andres Lillini He regretted the setback and shared the reasons why his team did not work.
“We went backwards, we began to lose individual duels and the defensive system fell apart without pressure from above. They began to enter the area with a dominated ball. The changes were made because they would not have supported all the time”he commented.
On the other hand, this said about Luis Monteswho was fired at the property because he left for the Everton From Chile: “I have known him since he was thirteen years old when I went to look for him in Ciudad Juárez. Football is rewarding someone who deserves it a lot”.
Goalie: Hugo Gonzalez
Defenses: Alexis Peña, Fabricio Formiliano, Agustin Oliveros, Josecarlos Van Rankin
Midfielders: Joaquin Esquivel, Fernando Madrigal, Ricardo Monreal
Forwards: Brayan Garnica, Damian Batallini, and Facundo Batista.
Banking: Édgar Méndez, Heriberto Jurado, Diego Gómez, Milton Giménez, Juan Domínguez, Maximiliano Silvera, Angelo Araos, Juan Segovia, Edson Partida
Bad news for La Máquina and it is that it will have casualties for the duel against Necaxa. the uruguayan Gonzalo Carneiro He maintains a problem in his right heel, for which he has worked separately. Added to that, michael estrada is suspended, so the lead must be occupied by the Chilean Ivan Morales or the argentinian Augusto Lottiwho just made his debut last week when he came on as a substitute at minute 64.
On the other hand, the hiring of the winger is finally about to become official Carlos Vargas, pending the corresponding medical examinations. This added to the fact that Mazatlan A statement has already been uploaded thanking the defender for having defended the jacket.
Goalie: Jesus Crown
Defenses: Ramiro Funes Mori, Juan Escobar, Ignacio Rivero, and Rodrigo Huescas.
Midfielders: Carlos Rodríguez, Alexis Gutiérrez, Erik Lira
Forwards: Uriel Antuna, Carlos Rotondi, Augusto Lotti
Banking: Sebastián Jurado, Iván Morales, Ramiro Carrera, Christian Tabó, Jordan Silva, Joaquín Martínez, Alonso Escoboza, Rafael Baca, Cristian Jiménez, Rafael Guerrero
The Necaxa has not been able to achieve any victory so far, but that is not why the Blue Cross Things are easy for him, since he has also shown some irregularity, however, it seems likely that he can achieve his first victory of the semester, especially if they show that face they put on in the second half.
Forecast: Necaxa 1-2 Cruz Azul
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Necaxa #Cruz #Azul #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply