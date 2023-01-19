This Saturday is played at 🏟 Victoria!

Purchase your tickets at any of the physical points of sale or online through @boletomovil: https://t.co/7e2N8YIkTR#NECvsCAZ ⚡ pic.twitter.com/1Q4JVuy8ke — ⚡️Club Necaxa⚡️ (@ClubNecaxa) January 16, 2023

⚽️ In the last duel of matchday 2. Leon beats Necaxa. pic.twitter.com/3nIhaogkBo – Sportsman MX (@sportivistamx) January 17, 2023

🔥 | THE GANG WON! The Rayados found forcefulness and their first victory of the Clausura 2023, by beating Cruz Azul 3-2 this Saturday. 🫡🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/8uccjCrelJ — I am Rayado and I have Endurance (@AguanteRayado) January 15, 2023

“We went backwards, we began to lose individual duels and the defensive system fell apart without pressure from above. They began to enter the area with a dominated ball. The changes were made because they would not have supported all the time”he commented.

On the other hand, this said about Luis Monteswho was fired at the property because he left for the Everton From Chile: “I have known him since he was thirteen years old when I went to look for him in Ciudad Juárez. Football is rewarding someone who deserves it a lot”.

#Necaxa ⚡️ | #LigaMX 🎤 Andrés Lillini, coach of the @ClubNecaxalamented the defeat and gave the reasons why his team did not work in León today. 🎥 @GeorgeDF10 Press play! pic.twitter.com/DGfmdLtw3K – Podium Sports (@Podium_Sports) January 17, 2023

On the other hand, the hiring of the winger is finally about to become official Carlos Vargas, pending the corresponding medical examinations. This added to the fact that Mazatlan A statement has already been uploaded thanking the defender for having defended the jacket.

#Mazatlan #Blue Cross With this video, Roberto Meraz, a player from Mazatlán, said goodbye to his friend Carlos Vargas. pic.twitter.com/A70aKwP4mw — Violet Alva (@Viioletitta) January 17, 2023

Forecast: Necaxa 1-2 Cruz Azul