Cruz Azul passes over the Super Leader. 'The Machine' entered San Luis to snatch the three points from Atlético.

“The reality is that there are four weeks of work, FIFA Date and the three games played. The starting point (for the team’s improvement) has been the willingness of the players to reverse the situation that the club was experiencing and that is not only noticeable in the games but in the day to day, it is competitive, it raises the level, it is The first thing we seek to do is to regain confidence and then improve collectively. This team was received with 14 percent effectiveness and today we have 55 percent. It is a good signal. I am left with everyone’s attitude. The point is valuable due to the conditions that this field presents. They wanted to win, I like that they kept the thorn of wanting to win. The important thing is that the team is standing up, showing its face and competing.”he declared.

"The team is standing up, showing its face and competing" These were the statements of the Necaxa coach after the Rayos' draw against Pachuca at the Hidalgo Stadium

“From the first day I told them that it was a very high-profile club, they make it big, they make it big, things happen, we must take care of ourselves, protecting ourselves outside can be a bomb, but inside the dressing room we are calm, working in a good way. “to match”he expressed.

“The teammates do not spare a drop of sweat in each training session, things had not been given to us because the others also prepare, now the team deserves applause, my respects for each of my teammates who came here no matter how we came, the fans that were killing us, the (Carlos) Salcedo It was a boom but we are calm, we came here to get the three points, which was the objective.”he concluded.

"It is a media club, any little thing becomes big. We are calm. Things had not been given to us, but I think that today the team deserves applause": Diber Cambindo after Cruz Azul's victory against San Luis