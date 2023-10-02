This Wednesday, October 4, Blue Cross visit to Necaxa in it Victoria Stadium for Matchday 11 of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXwhere the light blue club will seek to continue adding against another bottom player to avoid an early elimination.
On Matchday 10, the Rayos rescued the 1-1 draw against the Pachuca in it Hidalgo Stadium. Bryan Gonzalez overtook the Tuzos, but after six minutes Fernando Arce sealed the tie. The hydro-warm group is second to last in the classification with eight units.
Regarding La Maquina, he surprised by beating the super leader 1-2 Atlético San Luis in the stadium Alfonso Lastras, still in the fight to seek a miraculous classification. Despite being aware of Dieter Villalpandothe Argentinian Carlos Rotondi and Uriel Antuna They gave the capital team the three points, although they are second to last in the table with eight points.
When? Wednesday, October 4
Place: Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes
Stadium: Victory
Schedule: 7:00 p.m.
Channels: TUDN
streaming: www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
After avoiding a defeat, the coach Eduardo Fentanes He highlighted the work he has had with the entire team, admitting that there is still much to improve.
“The reality is that there are four weeks of work, FIFA Date and the three games played. The starting point (for the team’s improvement) has been the willingness of the players to reverse the situation that the club was experiencing and that is not only noticeable in the games but in the day to day, it is competitive, it raises the level, it is The first thing we seek to do is to regain confidence and then improve collectively. This team was received with 14 percent effectiveness and today we have 55 percent. It is a good signal. I am left with everyone’s attitude. The point is valuable due to the conditions that this field presents. They wanted to win, I like that they kept the thorn of wanting to win. The important thing is that the team is standing up, showing its face and competing.”he declared.
Goalie: Raúl Gudiño
Defenses: Alan Montes, Alexis Peña, Jair Cortés, Jorge Rodríguez
Midfielders: Alejandro Andrade, Fernando Arce, Bryan Garnica, Heriberto Jurado
Forwards: Facundo Batista, Ricardo Monreal
Substitutes: Vicente Poggi, Rogelio Cortez, Cristian González, Braian Samudio, Édgar Méndez, Alek Álvarez, Ángel Chávez, Waldo Madrid, Emilio Martínez, Ezequiel Unsain
After beating the potosinos, the top cement scorer of the semester, the Colombian Diber Changingassured that in an institution like the celestial one, the media converts the positive and the negative into something greater. He also applauded the efforts of his teammates and confessed that they are calm and confident that they will continue adding points.
“From the first day I told them that it was a very high-profile club, they make it big, they make it big, things happen, we must take care of ourselves, protecting ourselves outside can be a bomb, but inside the dressing room we are calm, working in a good way. “to match”he expressed.
“The teammates do not spare a drop of sweat in each training session, things had not been given to us because the others also prepare, now the team deserves applause, my respects for each of my teammates who came here no matter how we came, the fans that were killing us, the (Carlos) Salcedo It was a boom but we are calm, we came here to get the three points, which was the objective.”he concluded.
Goalie: Andrés Gudiño
Defenses: Willer Ditta, Carlos Salcedo, Juan Escobar
Midfielders: Ignacio Rivero, Erik Lira, Rodrigo Huescas, Carlos Rotondi
Forwards: Charly Rodríguez, Uriel Antuna, Diber Cambindo
Substitutes: Rafael Guerrero, Moisés Vieira, Kevin Castaño, Jesús Dueñas, Alonso Escoboza, Amaury Morales, Ángel Sepúlveda, Alexis Gutiérrez, Sebastián Jurado, Cristian Jiménez
Necaxa 1-2 Cruz Azul
