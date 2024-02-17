Next Tuesday, February 20, at exactly 9:00 p.m., the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajaraled by Argentine Fernando Gago, will visit the Hidrorayos del Necaxa on the Victoria stadium field, for the duel corresponding to matchday number eight of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
Those of the Sacred Flock have won five consecutive victories over the Necaxa Hydrorays. The last time that those from Aguascalientes defeated the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, it was on matchday number six of the 2019 Apertura tournament.
When? Tuesday February 20
Where? Aguascalientes
Stadium: Victory
Schedule: 9:00 p.m.
Channel: Channel 5
streaming: ViX
The Colombian attacker has turned out to be a great signing for the Hidrorayos del Necaxa. And although Cruz Azul did not have a good time, with those from Aguascalientes the adaptation process was practically non-existent. He arrived, scored and convinced from his first performances. The fans are grateful for the dedication to a player who seems to have found everything at Necaxa.
Goalie: Unsain
Defenses: Mayorga, Oliveros, Montes, Peña and Garnica
Midfielders: Jury, Arce and Paradela
Attackers: Cambindo and Monreal
The arrival of Fernando Gago to the entire Sacred Flock seems to have brought them an important change of scenery, especially in terms of attitude. More than one fan has been robbed of a sigh, since his harangues and way of working inevitably evoke the memory of a certain Matías Almeyda: champion of practically everything he played with the Chivas team.
Goalie: Raúl Rangel
Defenses: Chiquete Orozco, 'Pollo' Briseño, Alan Mozo, Mateo Chávez
Midfielders: Erick Gutiérrez, 'Pocho' Guzmán, Fernando Beltrán
Fronts: 'Piojo' Alvarado, Pável Pérez, Ricardo Marín
