“I'M GOING TO BE COMPLETELY HONEST: I NEED 50 MINUTES OF GAME AND INTENSITY” attention to Fernando Gago's talk for the Chivas players. The Argentine coach has gone 7 games in a row without losing in his new team. And it goes for more…

📹 Chivas TV pic.twitter.com/itZUwSR16D

— SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) February 16, 2024