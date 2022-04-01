This weekend the activity within Mexican soccer resumes and Club América will return to action on the corresponding day 12 when facing the Rayos de Necaxa at home.
After the FIFA Date, both teams will want to return to the path of victory, after having won their respective commitments on the last day.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
When is? | Saturday April 2
What time does it start? | 7:00 p.m. (Mexico City time).
Where? | Victoria Stadium; Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes.
TV channels | TUDN (Mexico); futboTV, Univision and TUDN USA (United States).
enter this link to see which channel is televising the game in your country!
Online Streaming | Blim TV (Mexico); TUDN.com (United States).
In the friendly confrontation of America in the United States against Rayados de Monterrey, the attacker Juan Otero He had an injury to his right ankle and will be out for several days.
Since their last duel in Clausura 2022, the pupils of Jaime Lozano They have continued to work to maintain the good streak of two wins in a row that they had not achieved in a long time, for now the squad seems to be working well and no casualties have been reported.
Necaxa Alignment (4-2-3-1) | Malagon; Dominguez, Pena, Formiliano, Garcia; Madrigal, Gonzalez; Medina, Villalpando, Jurado and Aguirre.
America Lineup (4-2-3-1) | Ochoa; Sanchez, Valdez, Caceres, Fuentes; Sanchez, Fidalgo; Zendejas, Valdes, Martinez, Martin.
It seems that both teams have woken up, after the lousy performance they have had during Clausura 2022, the Necaxist team strings two consecutive wins and the Eagles won, liked and thrashed by beating Toluca 3-0 at home. So it will be an interesting duel.
Necaxa 1-2 America.
#Necaxa #America #schedule #watch #live #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply