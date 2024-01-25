Necaxa vs América: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups, forecast and more

This Saturday, January 27, America visit to Necaxa in it Victoria Stadium for Matchday 3 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MX.
The Rayos have so far added six points after two victories, coming back from 1-2 to Puebla on the previous date via Spanish Edgar Mendez and the Colombian Diber Changing.
On the other hand, the Eagles continued to fly high by beating 0-2 Braves in it Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium thanks to the many Chileans Diego Valdes and spanish Alvaro Fidalgowith which it remains the leader with nine points, taking a perfect step on its way to the two-time championship.
When? Saturday, January 27
Place: Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes
Stadium: Victory
Schedule: 9:05 p.m.
Channel: TUDN and ViX
streaming: ViX
Until now the team directed by Eduardo Fentanes has not known defeat, reason enough to expand, just as the captain does Alexis Penawho assured that he is focused on beating those from Coapa.
“We don't care if they play with their team A or B, our idea is clear, we work for ourselves not for what they play, I think that with all the players being one hundred percent, I think we can compete with any team”said.
In addition to this, the central defender affirmed the importance of his teammates being connected during the 90 minutes of the matches in order to be able to fight face to face against higher level rivals such as the feathered ones.
“I think it is important that the team never gives up, every second half, at the end the team is still pushing, the changes come in well and the team continues attacking”he finished.
Goalie: Ezequiel Unsain
Defenses: Alan Montes, Alexis Peña, Alejandro Mayorga, Jair Cortés
Midfielders: Diego Gómez, Fernando Arce, Brayan Garnica, Heriberto Jurado
Forwards: Ricardo Monreal, Diber Cambindo
Substitutes: Agustín Oliveros, Édgar Méndez, Andres Colorado, Jorge Rodríguez, Alejandro Andrade, César López, Rogelio Cortéz, Braian Samudio, Raúl Gudiño, Emilio Martínez
The Brazilian team André Jardine maintains its good dynamics from last semester, however, it is known that it could suffer some losses, although for now the possible signing of the Uruguayan Brian Rodriguez with the Fiorentina fell, while Alvaro Fidalgo is in the orbit of Zenith From Russia. In any case, the helmsman prefers to wait and see what happens.