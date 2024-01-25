Necaxa vs América: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups, forecast and more

NEW REMONTAGE 🔴⚪️⚡️ With goals from Méndez and Cambindo, Necaxa came from behind to beat Puebla 2-1. Despite going down on the scoreboard, the team once again showed personality Fentanes adjusted the midfield and showed variations to get the result and then defend it pic.twitter.com/PsOjkqYhOj — THE PAINTER ⚽️🎨👨🏻‍🎨 (@JLUIS_CUEVAS) January 20, 2024

“We don't care if they play with their team A or B, our idea is clear, we work for ourselves not for what they play, I think that with all the players being one hundred percent, I think we can compete with any team”said.

In addition to this, the central defender affirmed the importance of his teammates being connected during the 90 minutes of the matches in order to be able to fight face to face against higher level rivals such as the feathered ones.

“I think it is important that the team never gives up, every second half, at the end the team is still pushing, the changes come in well and the team continues attacking”he finished.