Aguascalientes, Mexico.- Necaxa celebrated its 101 years of history and tradition with a 3-0 victory over Juárez, in a match from Matchday 5.

The guests of honor at the Rayos party were José Paradela, Alán Montes and Tomás Badaloni, who blew out the candles with the three goals in the second victory of the tournament for the team from Aguascalientes.

But as in every celebration there was also an uncomfortable guest, as Carlos Salcedo, recently reinstated to the Bravos, opened the door to a Aguascalientes rout after committing a penalty for a kick to Montes’ face, a play reviewed by the VAR by referee Martín Molina. Paradela placed the ball close to Beny Díaz’s left post for 1-0, at minute 31.

Bravos tried to react and almost equalised, first with a point-blank shot by Ángel Zaldívar, which Luis Unsain saved, and then with a header off the crossbar by Ralph Orquin.

In the second half there was only one team on the field and it was Eduardo Fentanes’ Rayos. Alan Montes scored the second goal by finishing off a cross with first intention and beating the goalkeeper of the border team, at 70′. Just eight minutes later, and with the Bravos exhausted, the Argentine Tomás Badaloni appeared alone in the area to head the ball and make it 3-0. With the victory, Necaxa reached 7 points, while the Bravos were left with just one point.