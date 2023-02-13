Aguascalientes.- Rays of the Necaxa will be measured against another team of the mexican capital in less than a week. His next synod will be the UNAM Cougarssquad that Andres Lillinithe club’s coach, knows perfectly well by serving as its coach for two seasons in Liga MX.

Standing out for debuting more than ten players after passing through Basic forceshe argentinian coach began with a promising future with the University students by getting a pass to the Grand Final of the Guardians 2020 being interim after the unexpected departure of the Spanish, Michel Gonzalez.

The capitalists They were looking for a new coach but with the good results the decision was made to renew the South American for two years, as he got a pass to the direct league and later played a decisive match against Club Leonbut the result was not on their side and the title stayed in the Bajío.

Andres Lillini would have several opportunities to put the UNAM Cougars to the championship series, being in the Opening 2021 the closest opportunity to play the semifinal against Guadalajara Atlasbut due to position in the table they stayed on the shore.

The end of the relationship between Andres Lillini and UNAM Cougars happened in the past Opening 2022 when they were eliminated in the regular phase, despite the millionaire investment that the club made to form a great team that excited all their fans to celebrate the eighth star.

The failure caused the dismissal of the Argentine but he did not spend more than one tournament without directing in the First divisionsince Rayos del Necaxa hired him to replace Jaime Lozano for this one Closing 2023 that it has not started as he would have wanted to have “very little to compete”.

“This is a transition stage, the leaders know it, that sometimes costs some things, we are not getting closer to what we want, we have to find a way around it, compete with any rival, not stop believing in this,” he said at a conference press.

Rays of the Necaxa is fifteenth with four digits. will face UNAM Cougars in it victory stadium next Wednesday February 15th for being a double day. The duel will be played at 9:05 p.m. (Mexico time) 8:05 p.m. (Culiacán time).