The team of Blue Cross continues in free fall, and yesterday he suffered his second consecutive defeat so far in the tournament, losing on his visit to Aguascalientes by the slightest difference against Rayos del Necaxa,
With this new setback, the cement producers still have not won and only add one point in the Clausura 2023, remaining in the third from last place in the competition.
Here we present the performance of each one of the pupils of the Mexican coach Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez.
Jesus Corona (5): He made a mistake at the start with Edgar Méndez’s shot, it was slow to come out and he did not reduce correctly. He earned a yellow card for complaining to the referee.
Jose Martinez (4): He made the bear of the game by having the door open and shooting badly, sending his ball deflected, thus missing one of the clearest shots of the entire game.
Juan Escobar (8): He was encouraged to go to the front and he did it in a good way. He won the majority of heads-up matches against Mendez. He anticipated the plays and arrived on time for the markings. Very effective and impressive. He brings more up front than some other forwards.
Ramiro Funes Mori (3): He made a mistake when fielding Méndez’s goal, causing the striker to prevail and open the scoring.
Julio Dominguez (5): He made his debut at Clausura 2023. This was his first appearance after the scandal in which he was involved. He had a low-key game of action.
Eric Lira (6): Very little what he showed in this game. The interventions he made in this match were minimal. He was wrong in the short passes.
Ignacio Rivero (4): He was uncomfortable on the field. Compared to other matches, he now did not weigh in and was conspicuous by his absence..
Carlos Rodriguez (6): He knew how to move around the field, opening spaces, as well as sending passes with precision. However, as the minutes ticked by, he got lost.
Carlos Rotondi (8): He was one of the most participatory in the entire game. From the first minutes, he touched the ball, moved and came to take powerful shots. He was seen making sacrifices on plays.
At minute 33′, he made a crack, got on the motorcycle, took off two players for speed and took a powerful low and cross shot that passed only centimeters from Hugo González’s door. The best of Cruz Azul in last night’s game.
Cristian Tabó (5): It was the start to occupy the loss due to the expulsion of Michael Estrada. He had slight sparks that did not go to major.
Uriel Antuna (6): He was one of the most beaten in the game, this caused his annoyance and his angry claim, which cost him the warning at minute 25 ‘.
Augusto Lotti (3): He entered through Christian Tabó. He was mostly seen sending crosses into the box. He was close to scoring, after a low pass from Antuna that he did not connect with.
Ivan Morales (1): He entered through José Martínez. He still does not show his true game rhythm and in this game the ones he touched were minimal. He lost balls and this caused Necaxa to have plays in his favour. He does not weigh in the field, they made pipes and he was painted yellow.
Ramiro Carrera (): He entered through Rotondi. Little was shown on the pitch. The most he did was slap Esquivel on the face. Bad acting and bad attitude.
Rodrigo Huescas (2): It was the last change for Cruz Azul. He was surprised that he didn’t show up at the start. Few were the balls he touched.
