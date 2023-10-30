The AZ – NEC competition match was definitively stopped just before the end – with the score at 1-2 – after Bas Dost collapsed on the field. The 34-year-old NEC striker quickly received the correct care from the medics present and regained consciousness fairly quickly. Dost gave a thumbs up from the stretcher as he left the field.
Sports editorial
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#NEC #striker #Bas #Dost #collapses #match #feels #good #fantastic