NEC LAVIE MINI is a collaborative project between NEC and Lenovo. It is not for sale yet and its price will not be cheap, but if you like the different machines here you have one.

It is a small convertible (8 inches) that follows in the footsteps of concepts like those of Chinese firms One-Notebook or GPD or projects like Alienware’s “UFO Concept”, but not as high-level.

Its design is visible. A convertible It can be used for productive tasks or games thanks to detachable Nintendo Switch style controllers. Its screen is an 8-inch multi-touch screen with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels, a 16:10 aspect ratio and 400 nits of brightness.

It may be small, but it offers a great level of hardware with a processor Intel Core i7-1180G7 eleventh generation Core and Intel Iris Xe graphics, accompanied by 16 Gbytes of RAM and a 256 Gbyte solid state drive. Very good on connectivity too, with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 1.5W stereo speakers, a combo headphone / microphone jack, USB 3.1 Type-C ports and a webcam with IR support for security tasks.

There’s no room for a full keyboard, but it does offer the usual keys with chiclet-style circular buttons. An optical trackpad replaces the traditional touchpad. In addition to using it as a small laptop or electronic tablet, optional controllers make it a portable console. It has analog and digital controls, triggers and vibration in an arrangement that you will find in an Xbox controller. They say they will support third party game controllers.

Finally, Lenovo and NEC will offer a dock that easily connects the laptop to a TV or monitor. YouIt has an HDMI output that allows video output with resolutions up to 4K 60fps, two USB Type-C ports and two Type-A ports for better connectivity and tIt will also recharge this curious laptop.

No availability or price has been provided for NEC LAVIE MINI, a “different” machine, with good performance, extremely portable and versatile for various modes of use including mobile games.