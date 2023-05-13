NEC seems to be able to forget about participation in the play-offs. The team of coach Rogier Meijer lost 4-0 tonight at FC Twente, which was already certain of the play-offs. The match was temporarily halted by ‘joy beer’ after Virgil Misidjan’s 2-0.

Václav Cerny and Virgil Misidjan were the trendsetters in the Grolsch Veste in Enschede. The winger from the Czech Republic made the opening goal and enabled Misidjan to score with a nice assist. Again Misidjan and Ricky van Wolfswinkel, assisted by Cerny, accounted for the final score.

Jasper Cillessen made a terrible mistake last week during NEC’s home game against sc Heerenveen and also blundered in the Gelderland derby against Vitesse last month. One of the goalkeepers of Orange started nervously in the Grolsch Veste. He shot the ball so late in the opening phase that Manfred Ugalde almost scored.

Moments later, Cillessen reacted excellently to a bet by Joshua Brenet. He had no chance just before half-time after a placed header from Cerny. The wing striker from the Czech Republic made his twelfth league goal of this season. Cerny also prepared Misidjan's 2-0 with a wonderful assist in the 61st minute. Misidjan also scored the third goal and substitute Van Wolfswinkel signed for the final agreement.

FC Twente remains number five in the Eredivisie. NEC is currently number ten in the ranking and is increasingly losing sight of a ticket for the play-offs for European football. FC Twente made 29 attempts on goal, NEC only six. NEC is on 38 points. That is three points less than RKC Waalwijk and Heerenveen, who will play in round 32 later this weekend.



