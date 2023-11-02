Faisal Al Naqbi (Khorfakkan)

The Brazilian trio, consisting of Thiago Luenco, Laurence and Junior, forms a striking attacking force in Khor Fakkan coach Nebucha’s lineup, before the match against Baniyas on Saturday in the seventh round of the ADNOC Professional League.

So far, the trio has scored 8 goals out of the 11 goals scored by the “Eagles” against the teams they played against, with 3 goals divided equally between Thiago and Lawrence, and two goals for Junior, against a goal by Shaheen Sorour, the same by Mohammed Ismail Al-Junaibi, and an own goal scored by Hatta defender Anas Karimi.

Nebosha will also give the opportunity to Uzbek Abdullah Yev in the focal position, despite the brilliance of Cameroonian resident David Roy in this position, and in the event of the recovery of Tunisian Seif Al-Din Khaoui, he will be among the main substitute options in the coach’s important lineup for the match.

Nebocha, who took over the job several days ago, succeeding Spaniard Gerard Saragosa, seeks to capitalize on the surprise victory the team achieved against Al Jazira, and advance further in the standings, by achieving the first victory for the “Eagles” under his technical leadership.