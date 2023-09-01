He was traveling with a huge Watusi bull, distinguished by the enormous wide horns, on the passenger side of his car and thus traveled at least 50 kilometers until – on yet another report – the police tracked him down and turned him back. It happened in Norfolk, Nebraska (USA), on Us-257. Even the police were amazed, who hadn’t expected such a scene: “Incredible, we thought we’d find a calf, not such a big animal,” police captain Chad Reiman commented on TV. To let the bull into the cockpit of the Ford Crown Victoria, the man had cut off part of the roof and windshield and removed the other seats. He got away with a simple ‘warning’.



