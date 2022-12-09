Nebenzia says US involvement in targeting Ukrainian weapons will have consequences

Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya warned the United States and Western countries about the consequences for participating in the aiming of Ukrainian weapons. This is reported RIA News.

During a meeting of the Security Council of the world organization, the diplomat said that Moscow is precisely aware of the participation of US specialists in the use of HIMARS installations in Ukraine, the MLRS is aimed at the target using American military satellites.

Nebenzya stressed that Russia is carefully recording all such actions of the United States and its allies, “they will have specific legal consequences for all those involved.”

Earlier, Vasily Nebenzya said that if the threat posed by Ukraine cannot be eliminated by the world, Russia intends to do it militarily. According to him, the recent steps of the Ukrainian authorities leave no doubt about their “criminal misanthropic nature.”