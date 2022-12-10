The participation of the United States and other countries in targeting weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will have legal consequences. This was announced on Friday, December 9, at a meeting of the UN Security Council (SC), Russia’s permanent representative to the organization, Vasily Nebenzya.

He noted that Russia has information about the participation of US specialists in the use of HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) in Ukraine. In addition, according to him, the guidance of installations to the target is carried out according to data from American military satellites.

“And US military personnel on the ground are coordinating satellite and intelligence information, loading accurate coordinates, MLRS software and monitoring the effectiveness of the use of installations,” Nebenzya said.

According to the permanent representative, the Diaghilevo and Engels airfields were attacked using American satellite data. He clarified that the modernized Soviet Tu-141 Strizh drones were guided using the American global satellite system GPS.

“Of course, we are carefully recording all such criminal actions by the United States and its allies, they will have specific legal consequences for everyone involved,” Nebenzya added.

On December 5, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that in the morning Ukrainian drones tried to attack the airfields of Diaghilevo in the Ryazan region and Engels in the Saratov region.

In this regard, on December 7, White House spokesman John Kirby assured that Washington had never called on Kyiv to strike at Russian territory, adding that the Ukrainian authorities had the right to make such decisions on their own. Kirby also added that the United States provided Ukraine with weapons only so that Kyiv had the opportunity to defend itself, and did not encourage strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Later, on December 8, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control, Konstantin Gavrilov, said that NATO knew that Ukraine was preparing and carrying out attacks on Russian military airfields. According to him, during the year, work was carried out to modernize Soviet drones with the participation of the Ukrainian Luch design bureau and the American corporation Raytheon Technologies. Thanks to this, the drones were turned into a strike tool with a range of up to 1000 km with a high-explosive warhead up to 80 kg and the ability to target using GPS.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to start it was made due to the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

