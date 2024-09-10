Nebenzya urged to expect obituaries of Western mercenaries after Russian strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Vasily Nebenzya, after a series of Russian strikes on military targets in Ukraine, recommended waiting for obituaries of mercenaries from the US, UK, Poland and Sweden. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

He noted that recently Russian military personnel have carried out “impressive and effective” strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) facilities.

“A distinctive feature of this series of strikes was the elimination of a significant number of foreign instructors, specialists and mercenaries,” the diplomat said.

Earlier, former Pentagon adviser Colonel Douglas MacGregor reported that the Russian Armed Forces’ strike on the Poltava Military Communications Institute was a heavy loss for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to MacGregor, the strike on the Poltava Military Institute demonstrated to the world the absolute seriousness of the Russian troops’ intentions, and was also the right strategic move.