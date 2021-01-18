Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya called on the United States to stop “saber rattling” and stop the arms race in the Middle East, reports TASS.

During the meeting of the Security Council, the diplomat quoted Martin Luther King.

“On Martin Luther King Remembrance Day, I would like, following our American colleagues, to recall another quote of him that they apparently do not like to reproduce:“ A nation that spends more money on military needs year after year than on social programs is approaching spiritual destruction, ”he said.

“It is necessary to stop saber-rattling and provoke an arms race in the region,” he stressed.

Earlier, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said that Russia was interested in extending the START Treaty, but could not influence the United States.

Meanwhile, the special envoy of the American president Marshall Billingsley said that Washington made Moscow a “good offer” to extend the treaty, but after the presidential elections the situation will change and “the price of the issue will rise.”