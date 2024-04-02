Russia strongly condemns the ongoing Israeli attacks on Syrian territory and such actions must stop. This was stated on April 2 by the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya at a meeting of the Security Council (SC) of the world organization, whose speech was posted on the Telegram channel of the Russian mission.

“The Russian Federation strongly condemns the ongoing raids on the sovereign territory of Syria, regarding them as gross violations of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of this state. We proceed from the fact that such aggressive actions by Israel, designed to further inflame the conflict, are absolutely unacceptable and must be stopped,” he said.

Nebenzya expressed hope that members of the UN Security Council will give a fair assessment of Israel's actions regarding the Iranian consulate at the meeting. He added that without a solidary position of all members of the organization on this case, the next time the diplomatic mission of any country may be subject to an air raid.

On April 1, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacked the Iranian consulate in Syria, killing two generals of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, as well as five officers accompanying them. In total, 13 people were killed as a result of the strike.

On the same day, Israel also carried out strikes on the outskirts of Damascus, injuring two local residents. According to NBC News, which cites two American officials, the administration of US President Joe Biden directly notified Iran that Washington was not involved in the attack.

On April 2, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said that the Israeli army would conduct military operations against all opponents, hinting at a strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. According to the head of the defense department, Tel Aviv is waging a war on several fronts – offensive and defensive.

The Russian side condemned the Israeli attack on the consulate. The Russian Embassy in Tehran called the attack a gross violation of international law.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Palestinian radical movement Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.