Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation Nebenzya: Russia will correct the situation on the border with the Kharkov region

Russia intends to correct the situation on the border with the Kharkov region and eliminate the threats emanating from Ukraine. This was stated by the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya after a discussion at a meeting of the Security Council of the world organization of the emergency with shelling of the Belgorod region by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, writes “Kommersant”.

The Permanent Representative stated that one of the tasks of the Russian authorities within the framework of the Northern Military District is to eliminate threats emanating from territories bordering Russian regions, including those that became part of Russia after the start of the special operation.

“The Russian army is pushing back Ukrainian militants along the entire line of combat resistance. Here the nationalists are no longer interested in the usual shelling; they would save their lives by filling up combat positions with the corpses of untrained recruits. But in the Kharkov region, especially closer to the Russian border, the situation is different. More precisely, for now it’s different. We will, of course, correct it,” Nebenzya said.

The diplomat also noted that the Russian authorities intend to act tougher if the number of threats from Kyiv increases.

Earlier it was reported that the number of victims as a result of massive shelling of Belgorod by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) increased to 24 people.