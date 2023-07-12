Nebenzya: Germany, Denmark and Sweden did not provide information on the Nord Stream case

Germany, Denmark and Sweden did not provide any information on the progress of the investigation into the sabotage at Nord Stream, said Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya. Writes about it RIA News.

He pointed to the lack of data on the case.

Earlier, Nebenzya said that Moscow had serious reasons to doubt the transparency and objectivity of the investigations by Denmark, Sweden and Germany into explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. He stressed that the European countries demonstrate a lack of intention to cooperate with interested parties, in particular with Russia.