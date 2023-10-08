Following the meeting, the UN Security Council did not adopt a statement on the situation in Gaza and Israel

Following a closed meeting, the UN Security Council did not adopt any statement on the situation in the Gaza Strip and Israel. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya answered negatively to the question of whether there was a statement from the Security Council, writes RIA News.

At the same time, Permanent Representative of Malta Vanessa Fraser said that none of the states proposed a draft statement. She noted that all members of the Security Council condemned the Hamas attack on Israeli territory.

In turn, the Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN, Lana Zaki Nuseibah, clarified that the special coordinator of the Organization, Thor Wennesland, made a report on the situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Earlier it was reported that the UN Security Council began a closed meeting on the aggravation of the situation around the Gaza Strip. As emphasized, closed discussions provide the parties with greater opportunity for discussion than open meetings with public statements.

In addition, China’s permanent representative to the UN Zhang Jun said before the meeting that Beijing “condemns all attacks against civilians.”

On the morning of October 7, the Israeli army reported that Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip fired rockets into Israel. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched a military operation in Gaza.