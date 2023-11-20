The main goal of the 2030 Agenda, namely the eradication of poverty, has stalled. About this November 20 stated Permanent representative of Russia to the world organization Vasily Nebenzya.

Nebenzya noted that the slowdown in poverty eradication is not only due to the consequences of the pandemic, but also due to serious macroeconomic miscalculations of Western countries, which are increasing the politicization of international development by major donor countries. In addition, Western countries are harming the well-being of ordinary citizens in the most vulnerable countries, leading to the fragmentation of global trade and limited access to investment and technology.

“Developed countries are not meeting their commitments to assist the Global South in official development assistance and climate finance. But they are willing to increase arms supplies to conflict zones.<…> At the same time, development assistance from Western donors is often accompanied by actual interference in the internal affairs of developing states in the form of demands to implement certain socio-economic (for example, with an imbalance towards the climate agenda) or even political transformations,” Nebenzya said.

The Permanent Representative also noted that the EU and the US are concerned about creating competitive advantages and are imposing an accelerated energy transition on the countries of the Global South, which will entail the abandonment of traditional fuels.

Nebenzya notes that it is worth being realistic and understanding that Western ruling circles are unlikely to abandon their destructive course to maintain their dominance in the foreseeable future, so it is necessary to radically change the approach to providing assistance to developing countries.

The Permanent Representative also stated that in the Concept of State Policy of the Russian Federation in the field of assistance to international development, the main task is “to help eliminate existing potential sources of tension and conflict.”

“Russia is participating in projects in the field of industrialization, digitalization, and agriculture. We continue to help in matters of electricity production, including in the field of nuclear energy. We are increasing the practice of providing government scholarships,” Nebenzya emphasized.

Earlier, on November 17, it was reported that Russia sent ships with grain to African countries. It was noted then that a total of up to 200 thousand tons of Russian wheat would be sent to Africa free of charge.