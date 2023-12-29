Nebenzya said that Ukraine and the West will soon face the worst news

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzia called on Ukraine and the West to expect the worst news soon, regardless of what kind of assistance Kyiv will receive, reports TASS.

“The military plans of the Kyiv regime have suffered a total fiasco. Therefore, expect the worst news for you and your Ukrainian proxies in the very near future,” he said.

The diplomat stressed that this will not be affected by new military assistance packages from Washington or Brussels. Nebenzya added that Western states' reliance on a military solution to the Ukrainian issue was a mistake, since military victory over Russia is an unattainable goal.

Earlier, he said that Moscow is trying to prevent the Ukrainian authorities from “finally destroying their people.” The diplomat expressed hope that at some point Kyiv’s Western partners will realize this.