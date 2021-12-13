For Russia, the draft United Nations (UN) Security Council resolution on climate and security is unacceptable. This was stated on Monday, December 13, at a meeting of the organization by the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya.

“We object to creating a new direction for the Council that asserts a generic and automatic link between climate change and international security,” he said.

The resolution was initiated by 113 countries.

The authors of the project state that the Security Council has repeatedly emphasized the need for the UN, regional organizations, and member states to take into account the impact of the adverse effects of climate change on their activities, programs and strategies in the countries.

It is noted that this is due, inter alia, to the Lake Chad Basin region, Somalia, Darfur, South Sudan, Mali, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as well as West and Central Africa, Cyprus and Iraq.

It is specified that the UN Security Council intends to take into account the strategies for resolving conflicts, which include information on the consequences of climate change for the security situation. The draft also states that the UN Security Council is asking the organization’s secretary general to add climate-related security risks as a major component to the UN’s comprehensive conflict prevention strategies.

It is noted that the UN Security Council also asks the Secretary General to submit a report on the impact of climate change on security and calls for the development of online platforms that provide UN states with real-time access to climate data.

In accordance with the resolution, the Security Council would call on special political missions and UN peacekeeping operations to take into account the security implications of climate change in their assessments and conflict prevention.

On November 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the achievement of the goals of the climate conference in Glasgow. According to him, it was possible to coordinate the efforts of the international community in the fight against climate change and create a good basis for further movement in this direction.