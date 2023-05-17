The Russian Federation agreed to extend the grain deal, as it expects to resolve problems with the Russian part of the agreements. This was stated on May 17 by the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya.

“Because we still have not lost hope that the problems we raise will be resolved, and the sooner the better,” he explained Moscow’s position.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the extension of the grain deal. He expressed hope that the grain deal would be beneficial for all countries participating in it. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, confirmed the extension, and stressed that this provides a chance, not in words, but in deeds, to help ensure global food security.

The diplomat drew attention to the fact that “distortions in the implementation” of the agreement should be corrected as quickly as possible. According to her, experts will continue to work to eliminate distortions in the execution of the grain deal.

Russia in mid-March extended the grain deal for two months instead of four due to the lack of progress in the supply of food and fertilizer to world markets.

The food deal was concluded in July 2022 in Istanbul. Then Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the UN Secretary General signed a memorandum on facilitating the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets.

At the same time, the Ukrainian delegation signed an agreement with Turkey and the UN on the export of grain.