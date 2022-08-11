Nebenzya declared the responsibility of Western sponsors of Kyiv in the event of a disaster at the ZNPP

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya warned Western countries about their responsibility in the event of a disaster at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) during a meeting of the Security Council. Writes about it TASS.

The diplomat noted that if the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue to attack the facility, a catastrophe “could happen at any moment.” He stated that in this case, according to optimistic forecasts, not only Ukraine, but also the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), the border regions of Russia and Belarus, as well as Moldova, Bulgaria and Romania will be under the threat of radioactive contamination.

The real scale of the nuclear disaster at the Zaporozhye NPP is even hard to imagine. In this case, all responsibility for this will fall on the Western sponsors of Kyiv Vasily Nebenzya Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN

The shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

On August 7, the administration of Energodar announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant from the multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) “Hurricane”.

At night, the armed formations of Ukraine struck with the use of a cluster rocket MLRS “Hurricane” caliber 220 millimeters Energodar administration

As a result, administrative buildings and the territory adjacent to the dry storage facility for spent nuclear fuel were damaged.

Later, the head of the regional administration, Yevhen Balitsky, stated that he described the state of the ZNPP after the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He said that two reactors are not operating at full capacity, they are controlled by Russian structures together with ZNPP workers, many of whom go to work.

According to him, electricity is supplied to Ukraine daily in the amount of one million dollars. He added that the region is waiting for the arrival of the IAEA and UN representatives to monitor the situation.

So far, we have information from the military and representatives of the Russian Rosatom, who are monitoring the situation here, that everything is in normal mode. Evgeny Balitsky Head of the Zaporozhye region

On August 11, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporozhye region, said that at night the Russian air defense systems (AD) repelled the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the city where the ZNPP is located. “Thank God and Russian air defense — all enemy missile and UAV attacks have been repelled. The firing positions of enemy artillery are suppressed by counter-battery fire, ”he said.

Later, Rogov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant for the second time in a day, fire was fired from the right bank of the Dnieper from multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery.

Ukrainian terrorists continue massive shelling of Energodar and the ZNPP territory. Five “arrivals” were recorded in the area of ​​​​the station commandant’s office – next to the welding site and the storage of radiation sources. Another five “arrivals” occurred in the area of ​​the fire station, located near the ZNPP Vladimir Rogov Member of the Main Council of the Administration of the Zaporozhye Region

Rogov noted that there were no casualties. According to him, the station staff failed to carry out a “shift change” due to shelling.

Russia’s reaction

Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the National Defense Control Center of the Russian Federation, said that, according to an international convention adopted by a resolution of the UN General Assembly, the Russian Ministry of Defense considers Kyiv’s shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant an act of nuclear terrorism.

The shelling of the territory of the Zaporozhye NPP by Ukrainian armed groups is deliberate and regular, creating a real threat to the nuclear security of not only Ukraine, but also Europe Mikhail Mizintsev Head of the National Defense Control Center of the Russian Federation, Colonel General

Igor Vishnevetsky, Deputy Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, believes that Ukraine is shelling the ZNPP in order to attract attention and get new weapons from the West.

According to him, Kyiv accuses the Russian military of allegedly shelling themselves and the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which they have long controlled.

Obviously, in Kyiv they think that by their actions, attracting the attention of the international community with such provocations, they will receive their dividends from this. Igor Vishnevetsky Deputy Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, called Ukraine’s shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant a dangerous activity that threatens catastrophic consequences for a vast territory, including Europe.

According to him, the Russian side hopes that the West will be able to influence Kyiv and the shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant will stop.

We expect those countries that have absolute influence on the Ukrainian leadership to use this influence to prevent the continuation of such shelling. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin official

UN action

Russia has requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on August 11 in connection with Kyiv’s strikes on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, a source in the Russian permanent mission to the United Nations said.

Later, Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, confirmed the meeting. The politician believes that the topic should be discussed in the UN Security Council. “Ukrainian provocations should not be hidden from the general public,” he said.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also proposed establishing a security perimeter around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and halting all hostilities in the vicinity of the nuclear power plant.

I call on the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and Ukraine to immediately cease any military operations in the immediate vicinity of the nuclear power plant and not to use its facilities and surroundings as targets. I call on the parties to withdraw any military personnel and equipment from the nuclear power plant and to refrain from any further deployment of forces and equipment at the facility António Guterres UN Secretary General

According to him, the UN is against the use of the nuclear power plant as an object of any military operation and is in favor of an early agreement on demilitarization around the power plant.

Vyshnevetsky added that Moscow expects Guterres to act in support of the visit of representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

The representative of the Foreign Ministry believes that at the moment a lot depends on the UN Secretariat and the Secretary General.