Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, doubted that Germany would help Ukraine return Crimea. He stated this during an informal meeting of the UN Security Council on Crimea, reports RIA News…

Related materials Drain water Ukraine in 2014 deprived the Crimea of ​​water. Why is it useless for Russia to bargain with her?

According to him, the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk argued that Berlin has a debt to Ukraine, in connection with which the country should help return the peninsula. “I think you should seriously consider this. I would like to know what he had in mind and what actions he demanded of you to achieve this, ”Nebenzya stressed. The Permanent Representative of Russia added that these steps are unlikely to be successful.

Miller, in an article for the Berliner Zeitung, called the assistance to Germany in the return of the Crimea her duty for the occupation of the country during the Great Patriotic War. According to him, Germany is responsible for the millions of killed Ukrainians, including during ethnic cleansing on the peninsula.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova recalled that at that time the region was part of the RSFSR, that is, Russia. “And if someone is owed for this, then Moscow, not Kiev,” she said.

During the Great Patriotic War and until 1954, the Crimean peninsula was part of the RSFSR. It finally became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the inhabitants of the peninsula supported this decision. Ukraine considers this territory annexed and accuses Moscow of human rights violations. The Russian authorities have denied these allegations.