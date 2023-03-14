The desire of the Ukrainian authorities to expel the monks from the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra may lead to an outbreak of fratricidal war on the territory of Ukraine. This point of view was voiced on March 14 by Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, during a speech at a meeting of the Security Council convened at the initiative of the Russian Federation on the topic of Russophobia in Ukraine.

“The struggle of the Kyiv regime with the canonical Orthodox Church in Ukraine continues, which has no formal relation to Russia itself. The situation only worsened, in addition to the raider seizures of Orthodox churches, parishes throughout Ukraine, plans were added to take away the main shrine from the UOC – the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. Make it mode [президента Украины Владимира] Zelensky set out on March 28. This step threatens with an unprecedented surge of fratricidal intra-Ukrainian confrontation,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Dmitry Lavrov sent letters to UN Secretary General António Guterres and Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani, as acting chairman of the OSCE, in which he spoke about the persecution of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) in Ukraine. The Minister called for preventing the eviction of monks from the Kiev Pechora Lavra and for an end to repressions against the canonical Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

On March 10, it became known that the monks of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra must leave the monastery before March 29 of this year. The document states that the interdepartmental working group for the preparation of proposals and recommendations on the organization of the implementation of certain tasks that are related to the activities of religious organizations in Ukraine convicted the monastery of allegedly violating the terms of the agreement on the use of buildings owned by the state.

In 2022, the Ukrainian authorities stepped up their actions against the UOC. They searched the homes of bishops and priests, churches and monasteries, including the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, in order to find traces of “anti-Ukrainian activities.” Thus, in December 2022, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) opened 50 criminal cases against priests of the UOC.

In November last year, as a result of searches on the territory of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra in Kyiv, the SBU found pro-Russian literature supporting the “Russian world”. After that, it became known that the Holy Dormition Kiev-Pechersk Lavra was registered as a monastery as part of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.