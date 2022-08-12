Permanent Representative to the UN Nebenzya: if the Russian Armed Forces leave ZNPP, Kyiv will use it for provocations

Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Vasily Nebenzya called the possible consequences of the withdrawal of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) from the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). if the military leaves, Kyiv will use the station for “monstrous provocations.” Writes about it RIA News.

“Those who propose the withdrawal of Russian troops should be aware of the consequences that this object will be left without protection and can be used by Kyiv and nationalist groups for the most monstrous provocations,” Nebenzya emphasized.

According to the diplomat, it is now possible to prevent a catastrophe at the plant thanks to the Russian military, who ensure the protection of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, “day after day, repelling the attacks of the Kyiv regime on this facility in coordinated coordination with the plant’s personnel.”

“Thanks to their efforts, it has so far been possible to protect the key facilities of the station and prevent a nuclear catastrophe. We know what the Kyiv regime is capable of, and the world has already been able to verify this,” the permanent representative concluded.

Nebenzya also expressed doubts that Kyiv is strongly interested in the trip of the delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to ZNPP. He noted that Russia could have organized a visit by inspectors from the international agency to the station as early as early June, but the trip was canceled due to the position of Kyiv and its Western sponsors.