Russia calls on the international community to condemn the shelling of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU). Western sponsors of Kyiv must bear responsibility for this, said Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's permanent representative to the UN, on April 8.

He stressed that Russia will raise the issue of the latest attack by the Ukrainian army on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant at one of the upcoming meetings of the UN Security Council.

The day before, April 7, Ukrainian drones attacked the Zaporizhia NPP several times. The arrival of one of them was recorded in the area of ​​the canteen, the second – in the area of ​​the cargo port. As a result, three people were injured and a truck unloading food was damaged. 20 minutes before the incident, experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) visited this area.

Then the Kyiv regime attacked the dome of the sixth power unit of the station. The head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, called the incident reckless, although the organization noted that the incident did not affect nuclear safety.

In addition, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone was shot down over the station on Monday. The drone fell on the roof of the sixth power unit. There were no threats to violate plant safety limits.

The news is being updated