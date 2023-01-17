Ukrainian air defense shot down a Russian missile, which as a result fell on a residential building in the Dnieper (until 2016 it was called Dnepropetrovsk). Moreover, the installation was located directly in a residential area of ​​the city. This was announced on Tuesday, January 17, by Russia’s permanent representative to the world organization Vasily Nebenzya.

Nebenzya noted that during the meeting, none of the representatives of Western countries named the true cause of the incident, which, according to him, was also mentioned by Ukrainian officials.

“A Russian missile launched at the infrastructure facility of the city was shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces, since the air defense installation was in violation of the norms of international humanitarian law, which you are so proud of, placed in a residential area, the downed missile fell on a residential building,” the Russian envoy explained .

Nebenzya added that the tragedy in the Dnieper could have been avoided if the Kyiv authorities had followed the requirements of international humanitarian law.

Earlier, on January 17, Aleksey Arestovich, adviser to the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, resigned from his post. He explained the decision by the desire to show “an example of civilized behavior.”

The day before, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the fall of a rocket in Dnepropetrovsk is the result of the work of Ukraine’s air defense. The Russian military does not strike at residential buildings and social infrastructure facilities.

On January 14, Arestovich said that a missile that had landed on a nine-story residential building in Dnipro had been shot down by Ukraine’s air defense system.

