Russia’s Permanent Representative Nebenzya came to the meeting of the UN Security Council during Zelensky’s speech

Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Vasily Nebenzya arrived at a meeting of the Security Council during a speech by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. This is reported RIA News.

Nebenzya took his place in the hall at the moment when Zelensky had already begun his speech. After that, the Russian Permanent Representative began to prepare for participation in the meeting.

At this time, the Ukrainian leader was calling on Western countries to install anti-missile defense systems. Former Ambassador of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) in Moscow, Rodion Miroshnik, pointed out that Zelensky’s speech took place at a time when the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were under his orders conducting a massive shelling of Donetsk.

Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation at the organization, announced earlier that the UN Security Council would hold an urgent meeting on Ukraine on the night of November 23-24. At the same time, he stressed that the speech of the Ukrainian president violates the rules of procedure of the Security Council.

Nebenzya accused the Armed Forces of Ukraine of civilian casualties and their repressions

During his speech at a meeting of the UN Security Council, Vasily Nebenzya blamed the Ukrainian air defense for civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure, since it is located not on the outskirts, but in the very center of cities. “As a result, fragments of missiles or Ukrainian missiles that have gone astray hit those objects that Russia did not aim at,” he explained.

In addition, the Ukrainian military staged repressions and mass purges against civilians, which are being carried out on the right bank of the Dnieper, the permanent representative claims. According to him, the representative of the Ukrainian authorities, Galina Lugovaya, “warned in advance” that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would “shoot traitors like dogs.”

Related materials:

Moscow intends to receive fundamental assessments of evidence of torture and executions by the Ukrainian military from the world community, Nebenzya added. He noted that more and more evidence of the use of torture by the Ukrainian side is being documented, which violates the Geneva Conventions. The Investigative Committee of Russia (IC RF) is studying each such case, the permanent representative emphasized.

Pumping Ukraine with weapons will lead to the death of not only the inhabitants of Donbass, but also Ukrainian cities, warned Nebenzya. According to him, Moscow will reduce the military potential of Kyiv until it takes a realistic position, “which would allow, in the framework of negotiations, to discuss and try to resolve those issues that forced” Russia to launch a special operation.

Earlier, the Permanent Representative of Russia did not listen to the speech of the Ukrainian colleague

In October, Vasily Nebenzya refused to listen to the speech of the representative of Ukraine at a meeting of the Security Council. He explained this decision by insulting comments addressed to Russian diplomats in social networks. In addition, such statements by Ukrainian politicians speak of Kyiv’s “inability and unpreparedness for any kind of dialogue,” he added.

At that time, the Russian envoy noted that the recent high-precision strikes by Russian missiles and drones on targets on the territory of Ukraine caused an inadequate reaction in the West. He explained that in Ukraine a large number of military installations were hit, as well as infrastructure facilities that undermine the military capabilities and potential of the Ukrainian authorities.