Nebenzya: the conflict in Ukraine cannot be resolved in 24 hours

The conflict in Ukraine, despite the statements of former US President Donald Trump, cannot be resolved in 24 hours. This is written by RIA News.

“The Ukrainian crisis cannot be resolved in one day,” he noted.

Before this, Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that upon re-election he plans to achieve a settlement of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in 24 hours.

Earlier, Donald Trump said that Russia could occupy the entire territory of Ukraine. In this way, he repeated the thesis voiced during the debates with US President Joe Biden. The former US President also stressed that Russia “has gained nothing” under him.

On June 27, the first debate between Biden and Trump took place. The event was called one of the most fateful in the history of the country. During the debate, Joe Biden called his competitor a “sucker and a loser,” and Donald Trump accused the president of starting the conflict in Ukraine.