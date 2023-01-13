Nebenzya called the conditions under which Russia is ready to achieve the goals of the NMD peacefully

The Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations (UN), Vasily Nebenzya, said that Russia is ready for a scenario that will allow the goal of the special operation in Ukraine to be achieved peacefully. His words lead RIA News.

The diplomat noted that it will be possible to complete the SVO only when the threat to Russia ceases to emanate from the territory of Ukraine, and also when discrimination against the Russian-speaking population of the country ceases.

Nebenzya stressed that the Russian side is ready for negotiations to achieve this result. But if Kyiv does not agree with such a scenario, then all the tasks set will be achieved by military means.

Vasily Nebenzya also said that Russia has never pursued the goal of destroying statehood and de-Ukrainizing Ukraine.