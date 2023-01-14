Permanent Representative to the UN Nebenzia: Russia is ready to achieve the goals of the UNO in Ukraine by peaceful means

The Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations (UN), Vasily Nebenzya, said that Russia is ready for a scenario that will allow the goal of the special operation in Ukraine to be achieved peacefully. His words lead RIA News.

During a speech at a meeting of the UN Security Council, the diplomat noted that it would be possible to end the NWO only when the threat to Russia ceases to emanate from the territory of Ukraine and discrimination against the Russian-speaking population of the country ceases.

If this result can be achieved through negotiations, we are ready for such a scenario, if not, then all the tasks set will be achieved militarily. Vasily Nebenzya Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN

The permanent representative denied the goal of Russia to destroy the statehood of Ukraine

Vasily Nebenzya also stressed that Russia has never pursued the goal of destroying statehood and de-Ukrainizing Ukraine. He explained that Russia is not at war with the Ukrainian people, but with “the criminal nationalist regime that came to power in 2014 as a result of an anti-constitutional coup supported by the West and proclaimed a course towards the de-Russification of Ukraine.”

Russia’s permanent representative said that Ukraine has become a private military company of NATO. “Ukraine is being paid money, supplied with weapons and intelligence, told where to shoot and where to attack,” the diplomat said. He noted that as a result, the Ukrainian people suffer from this, which is forced to fight for the sake of other people’s tasks.

Related materials:

In December 2022, Nebenzya accused the US and Europe of opposing Russia in Ukraine. The diplomat noted that such a large-scale military support “was not provided to any state in history,” and “in less than a year, an amount exceeding the military budgets of most NATO states was spent on arming Ukraine.”

The idea of ​​Kyiv “peace summit” was considered a dummy

Nebenzya also commented on the initiative of Kyiv on the “peace summit”, calling it a propaganda dummy. In his opinion, such a proposal is nothing more than an attempt by Kyiv to please Western countries. At the same time, the diplomat drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian authorities see a peaceful settlement of the conflict only through the surrender of Moscow.

See also Winter Games? No Orange madness in Beijing, but not on TV either That is why sir [министр иностранных дел Украины Дмитрий] Kuleba, putting forward his peaceful propaganda dummy, immediately made a reservation that Russia’s participation in the so-called summit is not envisaged Vasily Nebenzya Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN

He also said that the “peace plan” proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has nothing to do with reality. According to him, Kyiv “always comes up with various extravagant ideas,” and the current ten-point peace plan is one of them.

On Thursday, January 12, it became known that the “peace summit”, which Ukraine proposed to be held through the mediation of UN Secretary General António Guterres, is scheduled to be held at the UN headquarters on February 24. Ukraine’s proposal to hold a peaceful summit at the UN by the end of February was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba. Speaking about inviting Russia to the event, he noted that such a step is possible only after “holding an international court on charges of war crimes.”