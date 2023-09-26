Nebenzya: Russia will present a draft statement by the head of the UN Security Council on Nord Streams

Russia’s permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that in the coming days Moscow will submit a draft statement by the chairman of the UN Security Council on the Nord Stream explosions. His words lead TASS.

“As part of this work, our country intends to submit a draft chairman’s statement on this topic for consideration by the council,” the diplomat noted.

Earlier, American journalist Seymour Hersh reported that the United States blew up the Nord Stream pipelines for fear of losing influence on Germany and Europe. In addition, the journalist provided information about sabotage reports. Reports on the operation in Norway were sent only to the head of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, who maintained contact with Biden and the organizers of the terrorist attack.