Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Vasily Nebenzya accused Western countries of unwillingness to listen to the residents of Donbass, including their real stories about the tragic events of May 2, 2014 in Odessa, and of presenting such information as Russian propaganda. He stated this on Wednesday, May 5, during a meeting of the UN Security Council “Odessa seven years later: neo-Nazism and violent nationalism as engines of the conflict in Ukraine”, which was broadcast on the Press Office Russian Mission YouTube channel.

“Everything we said here was called Russian propaganda. Some of you argue that this is a wrong picture, that this is a product of Russian propaganda. But the people you saw today are real <...> In fact, you call Russian propaganda the very inconvenient information that you have to listen to, and those people who can provide such information, ”said the permanent representative of the Russian Federation during the meeting.

It is noted that witnesses to the events that took place in eastern Ukraine shared their stories with the public. Among them was Anna Tuv, a resident of the Donetsk region, who, as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military, lost two close people – her husband and daughter. In addition, the speaker stated about the genocide of the country’s population, the crimes of Ukrainian nationalists and Kiev’s unwillingness to investigate such cases.

In turn, representatives of Western countries left the accounts of eyewitnesses of the tragic events without a proper reaction. Instead, a number of states in the form of Estonia, USA, France, Ireland, Norway, Great Britain, Belgium and Germany turned to Russia with accusations: allegedly the event was held in order to “again promote a false story about Ukraine.”

The aforementioned countries expressed their regret in connection with “a deliberate attempt to divert the attention of the international community from the continuing destabilizing activities of Russia against Ukraine,” at the same time calling on the Russian Federation to abandon the politicization of human tragedies.

Nebenzya recalled the unshakable support from the Western countries for any actions of the Ukrainian authorities and accusations directed at Russia and its population for obstructing the settlement of the conflict on the territory of Ukraine.

On the same day, May 5, Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, announced that Western countries are ready to support any actions and statements of Ukraine, including rewriting history as Kiev demanded. According to him, the UN meeting timed to coincide with the anniversary of the tragedy in Odessa on May 2, 2014, left “a heavy feeling, close to nausea.”

On May 2, 2014, clashes between anti-Maidan supporters and radicals took place in Odessa. The activists were locked up in the House of Trade Unions, and members of the extremist group “Right Sector” (an organization banned in the Russian Federation) set fire to the building.

At those who tried to get out of it, the nationalists fired. The police did not come to the aid of the activists. 48 people died, more than 250 were injured.

Nobody was punished for what happened in Odessa. The main persons involved in the case are still on the wanted list. At the same time, Russia, as well as the UN and other international organizations have repeatedly criticized Ukraine for the formal and reluctant investigation of the Odessa tragedy.