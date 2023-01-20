Kyiv is trying by all means to hide evidence of the crimes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) against civilians, silencing everyone who publicly reveals the truth about the actions of the Kyiv regime. Such a statement was made on January 20 by Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN.

According to him, Ukrainian propaganda works to hide information that residents of Ukrainian cities most often die from bullets from nationalist battalions and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“At the same time, if someone in the West or in Ukraine admits these obvious things, they immediately shut his mouth. This, in particular, happened to the mouthpiece of Kyiv propaganda, adviser to the President of Ukraine Arestovich, who, after the disclosure of the details of the tragedy in Dnepropetrovsk, was accused of spreading Russian propaganda and forced to resign,” Nebenzya said at an informal meeting of the UN Security Council (SC) on Ukraine.

Nebenzya emphasized that Kyiv is spreading false information about the Russian military in order to hide the truth about the brutal actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, on January 14, Arestovich admitted that a rocket that landed on a nine-story residential building in Dnipro (until 2016 was called Dnepropetrovsk) was shot down by the Ukrainian air defense system.

In the Verkhovna Rada, the collection of signatures among the deputies for the dismissal of Arestovich began, which was announced on January 16 in social networks by the deputy of the Rada Oleksiy Goncharenko. A parliamentary appeal was also sent to the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). The reason was a statement by an adviser to the office of the Ukrainian president about the reason for the destruction of part of the house in the Dnieper.

Later, on January 17, Arestovich announced that he had written a letter of resignation. Thus, according to him, he decided to demonstrate “an example of civilized behavior.”

On the same day, the press secretary of the Ukrainian president, Sergei Nikiforov, announced that Volodymyr Zelensky’s office had accepted Oleksiy Arestovich’s resignation from the post of adviser.

As Aleksey Zudin, a political scientist and senior lecturer at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, Alexei Zudin, also stated in an interview with Izvestia on January 17, the statement by Aleksey Arestovich, adviser to the office of the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky, about his resignation is a political maneuver designed to check whether he has support.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

