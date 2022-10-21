Nebenzya said he would not listen to the Permanent Representative of Ukraine at a meeting of the UN Security Council

Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations (UN) Vasily Nebenzya refused to listen to the speech of the representative of Ukraine at a meeting of the Security Council. This is reported TASS.

He explained that such a decision is connected with offensive comments addressed to Russian diplomats in social networks. Nebenzya also stressed that such statements by Ukrainian politicians speak of “Kyiv’s inability and unpreparedness for any kind of dialogue.”

I would like to warn you in advance that today I will not listen to yet another portion of the vicious tirades of the representative of the Ukrainian regime within the walls of the Security Council and thus give him some strange and vicious pleasure that he gets from it. Vasily Nebenzya Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN

Inadequate reaction of the West

Speaking at the Security Council, Nebenzya also pointed out that the recent high-precision strikes by Russian missiles and drones on targets in Ukraine have caused an inadequate reaction in the West.

The situation, which does not suit the West, caused a real hysteria among our Western colleagues, which we are witnessing in all its glory at today's meeting Vasily Nebenzya Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN

The representative of Moscow specified that a large number of military installations and infrastructure facilities that undermine the military capabilities and potential of the Ukrainian authorities were hit in Ukraine.

Fake news from Kyiv

Discussing the situation in Ukraine, Nebenzia recalled that Russia has not yet received the names of the victims of the provocation in Bucha. According to him, this fact indicates that Kyiv has nothing to present in support of its accusations. “Our Western colleagues are trying to pretend that nothing needs to be proven, it’s enough just to take the word of any statements of representatives of the Kyiv regime,” he said.

The diplomat also drew attention to reports of Russia’s alleged purchase of Iranian drones. “Ukraine and its Western patrons are trying to spin another fake,” Nebenzya said. He called on members of the UN Security Council to demand that the Secretariat not participate in the investigation into the alleged violation of Resolution 2231, which prohibits Iran from trading in certain types of products without the approval of the UN Security Council. If UN experts engage in a “pseudo-investigation” referring to the provisions of the resolution, Russia will reconsider its relationship with the UN Secretariat, the Russian representative warned.

Please prevent a man-made disaster

In addition, Nebenzya said that Russia called on the UN Security Council to prevent the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP) from Kyiv. According to the diplomat, the Russian side circulated a corresponding letter to the UN Security Council. The document notes that the destruction of the dam can lead to the death of thousands of civilians and damage to thousands of housing constructions.

Nebenzya noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been shelling the city of Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson region for five months. “Up to 120 missiles arrive per day, most of which are American HIMARS, and the Ukrainians aim them specifically at the Kakhovka dam in order to break through it and thereby cause an increase in the water level, which will lead to flooding of nearby territories,” he stressed.