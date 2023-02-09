Western tanks supplied to Kyiv on the battlefield “will not make the weather.” This was stated by the Permanent Representative of Russia to the organization Vasily Nebenzya during meetings UN Security Council on Wednesday, February 8.

In his opinion, until the Kyiv regime is completely bankrupt on the battlefield, the flow of Western weapons will not dry up.

“And if since the beginning of the SVO a year ago we have already destroyed more than 7.5 thousand tanks available to Ukraine or delivered to it, then 100, 200, 300 new tanks, as they say, will not make the weather,” he said.

The diplomat pointed out that Western countries are directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict due to the dispatch of mercenaries and military personnel, with the help of which the Ukrainian armed forces are able to exploit certain types of foreign military equipment.

US President Joe Biden announced the delivery of 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine on January 25. He also stated that the aid would be accompanied by supplies from other countries.

On January 25, the German government confirmed the decision to send German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. The German Cabinet specified that Berlin would send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv from the stocks of the German Armed Forces. They also noted that other European countries – partners of Germany will also transfer German tanks from their warehouses to Kyiv after Berlin issues the appropriate permission.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of arms to Ukraine. So, on January 29, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that such a step by the US authorities as the supply of tanks to Kyiv is “extremely destructive”, pointing out that the White House does not give up attempts to “implement a pronounced escalation scenario in Ukraine.”

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision on the special operation was made by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of increased shelling by Ukrainian militants.