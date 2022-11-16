Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Nebenzya: Ukraine has become a testing ground for Western weapons

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told at a meeting of the organization’s Security Council that Ukraine has become a testing ground for weapons of Western states, reports RIA News.

“For him (the West – approx. “Tapes.ru”) Ukraine – including a testing ground for various types of weapons, which was recently recognized by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, ”said the Russian diplomat.

He noted that despite the fact that the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance refuse to recognize themselves as participants in this conflict, the supply of weapons to Kyiv makes them involved in the conflict. In particular, Nebenzya noted the United States, which not only transfers weapons to Ukraine, but also helps to plan, and also directs the military operations of the Ukrainian military.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, General Mark Milley, reaffirmed that Washington intends to provide military assistance to Ukraine “for as long as necessary.”