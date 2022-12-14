Permanent representative of Nebenzya: West, by expanding NATO, has put Europe on the brink of confrontation

Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, accused Western countries of pushing Europe towards a confrontation that threatens the whole world. His words lead TASS.

“By elevating NATO’s right to expand to the detriment of the principle of indivisibility of security, the Western countries have brought the European continent closer to the brink of confrontation, from which the whole world could blaze,” the diplomat said. He added that the West showed no interest in dialogue in the run-up to the crisis in Ukraine.

The permanent representative said that today the question is about the future of the world order. He emphasized that there are only two possible options. “Either this is an order with one hegemon that establishes rules that are beneficial only to him, or it will be a democratic, multipolar, just, UN-centric world without blackmail, domination, intimidation of objectionable and neo-colonialism,” Nebenzya said.

Touching upon the topic of the conflict in Ukraine, he noted that Western countries do not neglect any means of weakening Russia. According to the diplomat, they bet on the exhaustion and strategic defeat of the country.

Earlier, Nebenzya doubted that only Ukrainians oppose the Russian army on the territory of Ukraine. He drew attention to the multibillion-dollar assistance to Kyiv from the United States, the European Union and Great Britain.