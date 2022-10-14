Are you looking for a robot vacuum cleaner that can help you clean the house even while you are at work? The Neato Robotics D8 may be right for you and is currently on offer at a very attractive price.

In fact, you can buy this product on Amazon by paying for it € 279 instead of € 499.99saving 44% on the list price.

Neato Robotics D8: why buy it?

One of the main features of this robot vacuum cleaner is definitely the design which differs from the classic circular robots and which should allow a deeper cleaning of the corners of our home. Better cleaning is also due to the laser navigation technologywhich allows the Neato Robotics D8 to clean surfaces avoiding obstacles and without crashing here and there to understand which are the spaces in which it cannot pass.

Thanks to the 700 ml dust container you will not have to stay there to continuously empty the tank, moreover you can program the cleaning via the app and with the autonomy of up to 100 minutes the Neato Robotics D8 will easily be able to clean even rather large rooms without particular problems, and in any case if this is not enough, the robot will recharge itself and then continue cleaning at a later time.