Neato Robotics you cannot fail to know it, we ourselves have had the Neato D800 in our hands and having reviewed it myself I can assure you that it was an excellent product. Anyway, unfortunately the division is about to be closed. If you are curious stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed (or maybe in this case yes).

Neato Robotics closes, no more robot vacuum cleaners

Unfortunately we are not joking, the confirmation is official and it really comes from the spokesperson of the renowned group:

“Neato is now in the process of being shut down despite numerous renovation efforts […] The company has not met its defined economic goals for several years now.”

Beyond the excellent robot vacuum cleaners, there is certainly the human side of the story that should strike us all. About 98 employees will be fired and only 14 will remain in the Milan headquarters of the brand. Obviously this is because there is still a software ecosystem to keep up and to make matters worse, we also need to guarantee spare parts and repair services. The robots produced by the company, as already mentioned, are all excellent, so much so that since the opening of the same in 2005, it has become the iRobot’s main competitor. In any case, probably the Vorwek group, which already owns other brands that develop robot vacuum cleaners, has the ultimate goal of moving production to Germany and consequently decided that there was no more room for Neato!