Neato D800, affordable product on the official site and which we told you about in a previous article, has recently landed in my living room and after having enjoyed its presence for days and days, I am finally ready to talk to you about it latest generation robot vacuum cleaners in every smallest detail. There are many topics to cover, so let’s not get lost in chatter and follow me in this complete product review!

Unboxing and features

Neato D800 arrived at my house in a really nice package, capable of protecting the faithful robot from accidental bumps and falls and at the same time guaranteeing a clean design. I list you below the content of the package:

Neato D800

Charging base

Power cable (about 2m)

Brush to clean the robot

Brush and filter included

That said, let’s get to what will surely interest you most about the robot and that is the characteristics. Small premise: everything needs to work of the company’s own app. However, I will talk about this aspect in detail later, so as not to confuse the ideas too much.

The size of Neato D800 is 32.29 x 33.59 x 10.13cm. A feature that I want to announce immediately, as these small dimensions will allow the product to get by in almost any situation, going under furniture that is really difficult to reach by other means.

We then have an average weight of about 3.67 kg. The basket is able to accommodate about 0.7 liters. The mapping is lidar and allows the product to travel safely even in the dark. The company declares up to 100 minutes of autonomy (approximately 70 square meters) and the essential fall sensor in case of stairs is not missing.

Neato D800 a cleaning companion

Undoubtedly, before buying a robot vacuum cleaner, the first thing one asks oneself is: “But will it clean well?” Let us immediately remove the doubt because Neato D800 not only cleans well, but rather cleans pretty well! During my test I wanted to experience the capabilities of this product as much as possible and there are very few elements that can stop it.

If on the one hand Neato D800’s worst enemy is probably the foliage that my dog ​​punctually manages to bring me into the house, on the other hand, litter from the cat litter, earth, dust and many other difficult elements, they can’t stop him in the slightest. Thanks to small brush placed below the object, the result will certainly be meticulous cleaning which often includes several passages in the same area. In short, you will have understood that the results of this robot are not bad at all. However, this does not mean that it is free from defects.

Firstly, many times I have had to go find my house cleaning partner, as the loudspeaker on the product warned me that the Neato D800 he was “lost“. This is a software issue due to orientation. In fact, for some strange reason, sometimes the robot seems to completely lose track of the spaces, no longer being able to find the right path. This doesn’t happen often and probably happens when walking behind unstable objects (like doors) moves them slightly, sensing changes in the room.

Many times in these situations one is enough pressing the button located on the body of the robot and after a short recalculation everything will be fine. Other times, however, it will be repositioned on its base. This problem is certainly to be reported, as it could become tedious for those who usually program the robot so that it starts when no one is home. However, in my opinion these are aspects that can be improved through software updates. Further proof that the map system absolutely needs to be improved is certainly the fact that sometimes it doesn’t fully vacuum the whole housealthough the residual charge is more than enough.

One aspect that is important to take into account is certainly the noisiness of the product. Cheaper products make less sound than this. I was particularly disappointed by this factor and this in my opinion is true Achilles heel of Neato D800.

An app with some shortcomings

Now we come to the app. The configuration is very trivial and within anyone’s reach: just get a phone, associate the robot with the app and it will be ready to go. Also, a little treat for anyone with Google Home or Alexa, you can command the Neato D800 even through these voice assistants. Having said that, the app is the real beating heart of Neato D800: it will take care of keeping track of the mapping carried out by the robot, notifying you about the percentage of charge, allowing you to make it emit a sound in case it gets lost at home, letting you choose the mode cleaning schedules, letting you select routines, notifying you how many cleanings you’ve done, and so on.

Let’s go in order though, the two modes of operation They are the following:

Echo : It will maximize battery usage so that Neato D800 is able to cover as much area as possible and also try to make it less noisy.

: It will maximize battery usage so that Neato D800 is able to cover as much area as possible and also try to make it less noisy. Turbo: Probably the one to use after Christmas with relatives or when you haven’t had time to clean for a week!

Personally, being a product that is already very noisy on its own, I suggest going to Eco mode. I find it more than enough given the excellent job that the product can do.

Now speaking of the routines, they are almost essential for these types of products. You will decide departure time and above all in what days the Neato D800 will have to work (with a choice between Turbo or Eco mode). Let’s say that every Monday you want a thorough cleaning of the house, fine: just set the day and time and Neato D800 will do the rest!

But now we come to the most disappointing aspect of the ecosystem. Practical example: I have two floors. If you wanted to use Neato D800 on both floors, it would become a real problem. This is because rightly once memorized the map of a floor, I would drive the robot crazy by taking it to a completely different environment. I should all the time rescan before cleaning, which inevitably would take me more time than cleaning by hand. Opening the app, however, a glimmer of light welcomes me every time, in the “maps” section there is a message with the writing “Multiple maps are coming soon!”. Unfortunately, however, I have to evaluate what I see and for now this function is greatly missed. Fingers crossed, because being able to use this product on two different levels would be a real added value!

Finally, another side of the app that I must point out is certainly the one relating to zones. By opening the map, you can highlight sectors where the robot will not have to go. This feature is unfortunately rather inaccurate. It happened to me several times that despite having crossed out fairly large areas of the map, the robot went there anyway. Surely there is work to be done here too!

Really cool extra accessories

During my review, Neato was kind enough to give me the opportunity to try out some accessories sold separately for Neato D800. More specifically we are talking about:

2x Scented Aroma Kits

1x a brush specially tested for removing hair and canine dandruff

Let’s start with aromas. These are special scented rectangles to be placed on the filter. During the cleaning carried out by the robot, the air that will be pushed on the filter will help to spread these aromas. Nothing to say in this respect: they leave a pleasant scent throughout the house and once you try them you will hardly be able to do without them! Great idea from the company.

As for the Brush. The change compared to the original standard one is almost immediate thanks to very simple instructions, if you have a dog and like me it loses a lot of hair you could really give it a little thought as it greatly improves cleaning. Obviously nothing to take away from the standard brush!